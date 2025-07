Kickstart summer with free open weekend at Better Leisure Centres in Newcastle

Better leisure centres across the North East are gearing up to stage two free open days for local residents, promising a weekend of fun and fitness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 19th and 20th July, members and non-members alike are invited to attend centres across Newcastle for an ‘exercise extravaganza’ that has been designed to encourage people to move more and explore different activities.

The host of free sessions include:

Introductory gym trials for adults and juniors where leisure centre staff will be on hand to demonstrate the range of state-of-the-art equipment and advise on the best ways to achieve fitness goals

Mind and body and strength and conditioning masterclasses for anyone keen to support their wellbeing

Access to courts and pitches including badminton, pickleball, squash, table tennis and football

Group cycling, HITT and aerobics classes

Family fun swim sessions and an adult swimming lesson taster session

Roller skating experience for novices or seasoned skaters

Free access to the interactive soft play areas which boast inflatables and obstacle courses

Better leisure centre

All activities must be booked in advance and are available at participating centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Better’s annual Open Weekend encourages residents to try various activities available at their local leisure and sports centres. The activities are all completely free of charge and many are suitable for the whole family. Participating centres in the North East include East End Pool, Newcastle Trampoline Park and Gym, Walker Activity Dome and Gosforth Leisure Centre.

For details about how to claim your free pass, access the schedule of activities at various leisure centres and to secure your place on a specific session, please visit www.better.org.uk/open-days

Alison Westworth, GLL’s Partnership Manager for Newcastle, said: “We work hard throughout the year to provide an extensive programme of activities for people of all ages and abilities that are inclusive and affordable. Our open days are a chance to invite the local community to test out our amazing facilities and to experience a range of sessions for free.”

Better leisure centre gym

“It’s guaranteed to be a great day out for the whole family, providing a chance for people to try out a series of fitness classes and swim sessions as well as make use of the leisure centre facilities for free. Our dedicated team of health and exercise professionals will be on hand to provide advice and support to anyone interested in embarking on a new fitness journey with Better.”