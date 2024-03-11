Join Sunderland AFC Women at The Laurels Care Home for new ‘Four Seasons Feel Good Club’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland AFC players, Katie Kitching and Mollie Rouse will be chatting about their careers as professional footballers and leading a game of ‘Slipper Soccer’, played by residents from the comfort of an armchair.

Members of the local community are warmly invited to come along and find out more about the club which will run a wide variety of fun, feel-good activities throughout the year.

No need to book, just come along and join in the fun.

