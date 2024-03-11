Join Sunderland AFC Women at The Laurels Care Home for new ‘Four Seasons Feel Good Club’
The Laurels Care Home in Hetton-le-Hole will be launching their new ‘Four Seasons Feel Good Club’ on Tuesday 13th March at 9.30am.
Sunderland AFC players, Katie Kitching and Mollie Rouse will be chatting about their careers as professional footballers and leading a game of ‘Slipper Soccer’, played by residents from the comfort of an armchair.
Members of the local community are warmly invited to come along and find out more about the club which will run a wide variety of fun, feel-good activities throughout the year.
No need to book, just come along and join in the fun.
The Laurels Care Home, Francis Road, Hetton-le-Hole, Houghton le Spring, Tyne & Wear, DH5 9EQ