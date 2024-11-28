Houghton Brass at the Minster

Houghton Brass Band will perform their Christmas Concert at Sunderland Minster on Tuesday 10th December.

Start the Christmas season with some wonderful seasonal music by Houghton Brass in the beautiful setting of the Minster.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £6 for under 16s.

Tickets are available from Houghton Brass - [email protected] or tel: 07736 028745, also from the Minster weekdays between 10.00 and 12.00. The concert starts at 7pm, doors open at 6.30. There will be a bar which also opens at 6.30.