Houghton Brass at the Minster

By Elaine Lawson
Contributor
Published 28th Nov 2024, 22:17 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 11:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Houghton Brass Band will perform their Christmas Concert at Sunderland Minster on Tuesday 10th December.

Start the Christmas season with some wonderful seasonal music by Houghton Brass in the beautiful setting of the Minster.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £6 for under 16s.

Tickets are available from Houghton Brass - [email protected] or tel: 07736 028745, also from the Minster weekdays between 10.00 and 12.00. The concert starts at 7pm, doors open at 6.30. There will be a bar which also opens at 6.30.

Related topics:TicketsMinster
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice