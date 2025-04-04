Hop aboard the Easter Express as family fun returns to Weardale Railway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Easter Express, a family-friendly railway adventure packed with springtime fun and festive activities for all ages, returns to Weardale Railway.

Trains will be running throughout the Easter school holidays, including Wednesday, 16th April (Stanhope to Wolsingham), Good Friday, 18th April (Stanhope to Bishop Auckland), Easter Saturday, 19th April (Stanhope to Wolsingham), Easter Sunday, 20th April (Stanhope to Bishop Auckland), Easter Monday, 21st April (Stanhope to Wolsingham) and Wednesday, 23rd April (Stanhope to Wolsingham).

To celebrate Easter, the railway’s popular ‘Kids for a Quid’ offer returns, where for just £1 per child, up to two children can travel with every paying adult (T&Cs apply) – making it an affordable and memorable day out for the whole family.

Children can also participate in an Easter Bunny Hunt. Also a Giant Egg Trail where they must spot the giant eggs visible from the train with a spotting sheet with prizes for every child presented at Stanhope station, which also has Platform Two Gift shop, a Craft market of handmade gifts, seasonal treats and local goodies, as well as Platform One Fifteas Vintage Tearoom Café for some delicious treats.

Easter adventures for all the family at Weardale Railway

There will also be an egg decoration competition, where visitors can bring their best decorated hard-boiled egg to Stanhope station. Entries are welcome from 16 April , dropped off at the station with judging on Easter Sunday 20 April at 2pm and prizes in three categories for children under 7, tweens/teens, and adults.

Claire Gibbons General Manager at Weardale Railway, said: “We’re so excited to welcome families back on board for our Easter Express – it’s one of our favourite times of year here at Weardale Railway. From the scenic train rides through the dales to the Easter Bunny Hunt and craft activities at the station, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Our ‘Kids for a Quid’ offer also means it’s a fun and affordable way for families to spend quality time together over the holidays.”

You can book your tickets online via Weardale Digitickets or simply turn up and pay on the day. Trains will operate to the green timetable on Good Friday and Easter Sunday when they travel to and from Bishop Auckland West.

Families can enjoy the scenic Weardale countryside, calling at all stations between Bishop Auckland West and Stanhope – including West Witton-le-Wear, Wolsingham, Kingfisher Halt and Frosterley on those days.

The Railway will also run shorter scenic trips to Wolsingham, operating on the purple timetable on Wednesday 16 April, Easter Saturday (19 April), Easter Monday (21 April) and Wednesday 23 April.

For timetables and tickets, visit: https://weardale-railway.digitickets.co.uk/tickets