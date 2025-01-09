Hebburn care home hosts free weekly community cafe

BHC

Staff and residents at Bedewell Grange care home in Hebburn have invited neighbours and friends from the local community to their free weekly community café.

Taking place every Thursday from 10.30 am residents from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.

Senior General Manager of the home, Rebecca Travis said: “Our Community Cafe allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’

Bedewell Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Bedewell Grange provides residential care and dementia care from respite care to long term stays.