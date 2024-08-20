Giant Maize Maze attraction opens just thirty minutes from Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A gigantic Maize Maze has opened at a popular Durham farm attraction ahead of the final two weeks of the school summer holidays.

The Maize Maze spans four acres in total and this year guests are encouraged to find clues throughout the maze to help them find a ‘hidden’ dinosaur. It was hoped that the Maize Maze would be open in time for the start of the summer holidays, but unseasonal weather in June and July slowed the growth of the crop, but recent temperatures have enabled the maize to recover and reach the heights required to open the attraction.

The environmentally friendly attraction has opened for a fifth consecutive year, with the maize crop itself used as part of a ‘Corn Catapult’ attraction during Adventure Valley’s Fa-Boo-lous Halloween season. Once used by guests during the Halloween season, the maize is then fed to the farm park’s resident animals including pigs, goats and chickens.

The giant Maize Maze spans four acres.

“The Maize Maze is a real favorite for our guests and we see people come back year after year to immerse themselves in this living maze. Once our guests have finished enjoying the maze at the end of our Halloween season we then feed all of the remaining crop and it’s foliage to our animals. It’s a real favorite for our poultry and aviary birds and the pigs can’t get enough of it,” said Adventure Valley owner, Janine Calzini.

“The recent improvement in the weather has seen the maize grow quickly and to the level that we would usually expect at this time of year. A few weeks ago we were seeing so much rain that it was touch and go that we would be able to open it for our summer season. Thankfully, the crop is now looking as good as ever and even though we are confident that you should be able to find your way out, you really could get lost in there.”

The Maize Maze is open every weekend and during school holiday periods between 16th August and 3rd November 2024.

Entrance to the dinosaur themed Maize Maze is included in a standard admission ticket to Adventure Valley in Durham. Visitors to the park can also enjoy tractor rides through the valley, close animal encounters and whole host of play attractions and rides.