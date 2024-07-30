Get your skates on and roll back the years: New Retro Roller Rink coming to Metrocentre this August

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lace-up those boots and get those legwarmers to Flashdance, as a new pop-up roller rink is set to arrive at Metrocentre this summer. Expect retro vibes and an experience filled with Fame, fun, entertainment, and nostalgia, which welcomes skaters of all ages and abilities.

Launching on 7th August 2024 and running until 1st September 2024, the Roller Rink will open from 11am to 7pm every day in Exhibition Square, with exclusive desensitised SEND sessions running from 11am-12pm, followed by x2 30-minute sessions taking you through the decades from Disco Inferno 70’s, 80’s Power Hour to 90’s, Noughties and Now!

Skating is £2 per person which will include skate hire and all proceeds raised will go to the not-for-profit Power Through Sport CIC, helping to expand opportunities across the Northeast.

So, let’s get ready to groove this Summer!

Metrocentre Roller Rink

Metrocentre has teamed up with Power Through Sport C.I.C—a not-for-profit sports development organisation dedicated to providing alternative sports, to bring Roller Rink to Metrocentre, providing another fun experience to the shopping destination, and helping to make roller skating accessible to all.

Helen Atkinson, marketing manager at Metrocentre says: “Roller skating is making a comeback, and we’re thrilled to be bringing a groovy Roller Rink to Metrocentre throughout the summer, which is going to bring a fun, relaxed and cool experience for anybody, including little skaters and professionals, who want to roller skate, whether that’s for practising or trying for the first time.

Roller Rink at Metrocentre welcomes skaters of all levels and will be open every day throughout the summer, featuring special live performances from local roller-skating stars from the Northeast. It is also the perfect place to host birthday parties or private events, offering an experience out of the ordinary for all.”

Johnny Tulip of Power Through Sports says: "We’re super-excited to be working in partnership with Metrocentre. As a not-for-profit aimed at rebalancing rising health inequalities and making the Northeast a healthier and happier region, alternative activities like roller sports have proven particularly engaging for those who slip through the net of mainstream sports. Reintroducing the next generation to fun street sports of the 90s - we see people of all ages being empowered by learning a new skill and families coming together to support each other, creating a greater sense of community.”

Metrocentre will offer more than just skating and free skate rentals, as there are over 270 stores, 60 places to eat and a range of leisure attractions to enjoy during your visit... you won’t want to leave!