Get ready for seriously squelchy fun this February half-term at WWT Washington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pull on your wellies and get ready for a muddy adventure – Mudfest 2025 is making a splash at WWT Washington this February half-term! With nine days of gloriously messy, hands-on fun, it’s the perfect chance for families to embrace the wonders of wetlands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Saturday, February 22 to Sunday, March 2, we’re inviting kids (and big kids at heart!) to squelch, splash and stomp their way through a packed programme of muddy mayhem. Whether you’re a fearless puddle jumper, a mud pie master, or just love the feel of oozy mud between your fingers, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Dare to tackle our legendary muddy obstacle course? Clamber over balance beams, scramble under a net, and take the ultimate leap into a big, splashy puddle finale! Feeling creative? Get hands-on with mud art, cook up a ‘delightful’ dish in the mud kitchen, or craft woodland masterpieces using clay and foraged materials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And for those who love a challenge, our welly throwing challenge and bean bag battles are back - so bring your A-game to see if you can beat your family and friends!

A young visitor crawls through a tunnel at the obstacle course

Little explorers can also get stuck into pond dipping, where they’ll uncover the hidden world beneath the surface.

Deborah Nolan, Marketing Manager at WWT Washington said: “No-one does mud quite like us! It’s the stuff our super-powered wetlands are made of, and we know that everyone, whether that be children or adults, love nothing more than to splash in muddy puddles.

“Whether you fancy mixing it up, building with it, painting with it, or jumping in it, there’s a great adventure to be had this February that families won’t want to miss!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also believe that children who love mud and puddles can grow up to be adults that love the outdoors, so through our Mudfest event we’re gently nurturing a passion that may help protect wetlands and the wildlife that depend on them for years to come.”

A young visitor splashes in a puddle finale on the obstacle course

All Mudfest 2025 activities are included in the price of a WWT Washington admission ticket, or free for WWT members. Plus, visitors booking through our mobile app can enjoy a 10% discount on admission.

So, round up your mud-loving crew, pack a spare change of clothes (trust us, you’ll need them!) and join us for a half-term adventure you won’t forget!

Find out more and check out the full what’s-on calendar on the website.