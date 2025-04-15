Fun for all the family as the Easter Bunny hops into Bishop Auckland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families are in for a treat this Easter as Auckland Palace welcomes the Easter Bunny to Bishop Auckland, bringing a whole host of exciting activities for all ages to enjoy.

From adorable animals to pet and interactive children’s performances to family-friendly crafts and photos with the Easter Bunny, there’s something for everyone to celebrate the season during Easter weekend, Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th April.

Plus, the popular Easter Egg Hunt Trail returns, running 16th April to 27th April excluding Tuesday 22nd April, inviting families to explore the beautiful grounds of Auckland Palace in search of vibrant, oversized eggs hidden in creative nests. Beginning and ending at Auckland Tower, families will be presented with a clue at each nest, and those who solve the riddle will be rewarded with a delicious chocolate prize.

All activities are free with the purchase of a Bishop’s Key, the new all-in-one ticket replacing the previous Unlimited Pass. This annual pass unlocks access to Auckland Palace, Gardens, and Galleries, along with many more exciting experiences throughout the year.

Interactive performances at Auckland Palace

Visitors can also explore Auckland Palace’s gardens, including the Walled Garden, Wilderness Garden and recently unveiled Paradise Garden which features a 67-metre water feature in the shape of a cruciform.

Kerina Clark, Director of Operations at The Auckland Project, said: “Easter is a special time for families, and we’re delighted to bring a programme packed with joy, creativity, and adventure to Bishop Auckland.

Whether it’s meeting the Easter Bunny, exploring our beautiful gardens, or taking part in the Easter Egg Hunt, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

For more information and to purchase a Bishop’s Key, visit https://aucklandproject.org/bishops-key/