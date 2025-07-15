Fun-filled summer activities in Sunderland

A PACKED programme of activities for children and young people is taking place across Sunderland this summer.

Activities will run from 19 July to 3 September at the Creative Smart City Hubs at Houghton and Washington libraries and the City Library at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, as well as at the Bridges shopping centre and The Galleries.

Delivered by Culture House Sunderland, most events are free to attend and there are a range of sessions for young people of all ages.

Cllr Beth Jones, Cabinet Member of Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, said: “The brilliant teams at our city’s libraries have created a fantastic programme to keep children and young people entertained over the summer break.

YA gothic fiction author H.F. Askwith

“The sessions will be educational and fun and I’m sure all those attending will have a wonderful time.”

Across the Washington and Houghton hubs and City Library throughout the summer, little ones can get the chance to experience singing, dancing, and playing instruments with Rhyme and Shine.

Slightly older children can enjoy Story Garden Craft Sessions, with a variety of weekly fun-filled outdoor-themed creativity. And for those aged eight and over Claymation Adventure provides them the chance to create their own mini movie.

At the Washington and Houghton hubs teenagers can enjoy relaxed Craft Core sessions featuring custom tote bags, cool plant pots, and their own zines and badges, with supplies and snacks included. Or they can step into a world of wonder at the VR experience drop-ins.

If creative writing piques their interest, there’s workshops with North East author and poet Quinn Clark at both venues.

For the younger ones, Arty Parts will allow them to brush up their digital art skills using Procreate, explore Manga art, or animate lively Lego bricks.

StarBright Story Time will provide sensory sessions for children under five and their parents. There will also be specific SEND sessions taking place.

Families with children over five can enjoy Saturday Stories, featuring magical tales to get imaginations blooming. And there will be two different Story Garden Storytelling sessions at both hubs, with one designed for children under five with additional needs and one for the over fives.

Exclusively at City Library there will be a Story Garden Craft Session; a creative writing workshop for 14–18-year-olds with YA gothic fiction author H.F. Askwith; regular King Ink sessions; and film screenings at Houghton and Washington.

At the Houghton hub there is a special Summer Kickstart event including snacks, crafts and the chance to join this year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

There will also be a musical focus with sessions for teenagers covering DJing, rap and music production, run in partnership with Sunderland Culture.

The Washington hub will have a special Summer Send Off featuring tasty treats, creative crafts and last celebration before school starts.

The city’s biggest retail venues are also getting in on the act with the Bridges shopping centre offering VR Tours and The Galleries having special story times with children’s author Steve Udale.

To see the full programme or to book on to specific sessions visit http://culturehousesunderland.co.uk/events