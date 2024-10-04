From Greatest Days to Panto Royalty: Regan Gascoigne Cast as Prince in Snow White

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Tyne Theatre & Opera House is excited to announce that Regan Gascoigne will be stepping into the role of the Prince in this year’s enchanting pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Known for his dazzling performances on Dancing on Ice 2022, where he skated his way to victory, and his recent appearance in the Greatest Days UK tour, Regan is ready to bring his charm and charisma to the stage as the dashing Prince.

Fresh from his success in Greatest Days, the official Take That musical, Regan has proven himself as a versatile performer. His dancing, acting, and stage presence have captivated audiences across the UK, and now he’s set to shine in this festive family favourite. Regan, the son of football legend Paul Gascoigne, continues to build his own legacy in the entertainment industry, saying:

"I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of Snow White at the Tyne Theatre. Pantomime is such a fun and magical part of the festive season, and I can’t wait to step into the Prince’s shoes and be a part of this incredible production!"

Regan will be joining a stellar cast, including actress Grace Davison as Snow White, Britain’s Got Talent winners Twist & Pulse as the Wicked Queen’s Henchmen, and comedy duo Charlie Richmond and Lewis Denny, promising plenty of festive fun and laughter for audiences of all ages.

Regan Gascoigne

Those looking for something a bit cheekier, the Tyne Theatre & Opera House will be hosting an Adults-Only Pantomime on the 4th and 5th of January 2025, featuring the whole cast in a performance that's strictly for over-18s. With strong adult language and lots of laughs, it’s the perfect way to kick off the new year.

Guy Pascall, one of the producers of the panto, added: "Regan is an incredibly talented performer, and we’re so excited to have him as our Prince. His background in dance and theatre makes him the perfect fit for the role, and we know he’s going to bring something really special to this year’s pantomime."

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs runs from 6th December 2024 to 5th January 2025, with 55 dazzling performances. Audiences can expect stunning costumes, magical music, and a show full of laughter and festive cheer.

Tickets for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs are on sale now and selling fast. Don’t miss out on this magical Christmas panto – book your tickets today by calling the Tyne Theatre & Opera House box office on 0191 243 1171