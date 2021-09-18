Who is Sara Davies? The rundown on Strictly Come Dancing's local glitterball trophy hopeful

Sara Davies will start her Strictly campaign on Saturday night

Strictly Come Dancing begins once again this weekend, and the North East is being represented by Entrepreneur Sara Davies - but who is the new Stricly competitor?

What is her background?

The 37 year old, who lives in Wynyard, Tesside with her husband and two sons became well known as the youngest ever investor on BBCs Two’s Dragons’ Den and made her TV debut before that as the host of Be Creative, a craft show from Local Television Limited.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has been a Dragon on the long running show since 2019.

What did she do before Dragons’ Den?

Before her time in the media, Davies was a successful young small buisness owner. This started during her time at the University of York where she set up Crafter’s Companion, a craft supply company.

Thanks to a tool she developed and sold through television shopping channels, the buisness was turning over £500,000 by the time she graduated.

The growth of her buisness has allowed Sara’s brand to export to more than 40 countries across the world, but her heart remains in the North East with the company’s headquarters remaining in Newton Aycliffe, Durham.

Thanks to her work in buisness, she has won over 30 awards within the sector.

She is reportadly worth £37 million and was awarded a MBE for services to the economy as part of the 2016 New Years Honours list.

Can she win Strictly?

Not afriad of the TV cameras, she will take her place in the 19th Series of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night, but it is set to be a learning curve for Davies.

"I’m really nervous because so far the producers keep asking me if I can dance. Truth be told – I haven’t got a clue! I’ve not danced since I did ballet lessons when I was little” she told the BBC, adding “My mam and dad are going to be so excited!”

Sara continues: “The business world has taught me that tenacity, drive and determination deliver results, I hope that I can bring that to the dancefloor.”