Sunderland's sneaky appearance in The Holiday - city's tiny role in Christmas favourite

And while perhaps not up there with It’s A Wonderful Life or The Muppet Christmas Carol, the 2006 romantic comedy, starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black, has become an annual favourite for many.

The film sees Winslet and Diaz exchange homes for the festive season, and is set between sunny LA and picture-perfect Surrey.

However, eagle-eyed viewers in Sunderland may have spotted their home city make a tiny appearance.

Actress Cameron Diaz attends "The Holiday" premiere presented by Columbia Pictures & Universal Pictures at the Ziegfeld Theatre November 29, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

The film features a scene where Diaz is searching for a rental property in England, and scrolls through a list of destinations.

And there, just above her chosen destination of Surrey, is Sunderland.

She may not have chosen us, but we think the city could have made just as good a setting.

Diaz’s character Amanda could have booked herself a stone-built property somewhere in the west of the city, gone for wintry walks around Penshaw Hill and Herrington Country Park, and met Jude Law for a drink in The Stables.

Or perhaps a coastal version could have seen her book a cottage at The Bents, and pop up to Sea Road’s independent shops for her Christmas Dinner ingredients.