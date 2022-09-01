Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This weekend more than 600 cinemas across the UK will offer discounted tickets to celebrate National Cinema Day.

The day itself, which is used to celebrate the experience of watching films on the big screen, has allowed companies to find a reason to drop the cost of tickets significantly.

When is National Cinema Day 2022?

National Cinema Day 2022 will take place on Saturday, September 3.

Which cinemas will be taking part in National Cinema Day?

The majority of major cinema companies across the nation will be taking part in the day with chains such as Cineworld, Odeon, and Vue getting involved.

Small and independent cinemas will also be taking part in the festivities.

How much will cinema tickets be on National Cinema Day?

Regardless of the film being shown, the format or time, all tickets are set to cost £3 throughout the day. Participating cinemas may, however, charge an additional fee for particular premium screenings or other elements of the experience such as 3D screenings.

Booking fees may also impact the price of tickets by adding additional costs.

It is recommended that anyone hoping to make the most of the deal should contact their local cinema to check what deals are available.

All tickets on the day are subject to availability and nothing is required from customers to take advantage of the discounts.

What films are available to watch this National Cinema Day?

Listings change from week to week across cinemas, although many cinemas are showing a mixture of newly released films alongside old classics to celebrate the day.

Film fans will be able to watch blockbusters such as Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick and Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train as well as top kids franchises such as Minions: The Rise of Gru or DC League of Super-Pets.

Some cinemas, such as Sunderland’s Empire Cinema will also be showing a special 40th anniversary screening of E.T while top films this year such as Elvis and Thor: Love and Thunder.