Look who's odds-on favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing ... Do you agree with the experts?

Rose Ayling-Ellis and her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice

Adam Peatey’s departure last week caused a few shockwaves as the Olympian ended up in the dance off with Tilly Ramsay, while the BBC' s Dan Walker was saved from the bottom two thanks to the public vote.

Sam Boswell of BetVictor reveals his odds-on favourites to win Strictly.

“Rose Ayling-Ellis remains on course for victory and is now a very short price (4/11) to lift the Glitterball.

AJ Odudu who scored a brilliant 39 last week from the judges is next best at 9/2 in front of one-time favourite John Whaite (13/2). Prices suggest it will be one of Dan Walker, Rhys Stephenson and Sara Davies to leave this week.

"My Dark horse to watch remains Tom Fletcher of McFly, he had a tricky start having to pause his involvement due to Covid. Since his return he has slowly but surely shown ability and if reports were to be believed has polled very well with the voting audience. He remains a 20/1 shot with BetVictor to win.”

Strictly Come Dancing Latest Odds:

Rose Ayling-Ellis - 4/11

AJ Odudu - 9/2

John Whaite - 13/2

Tom Fletcher - 20/1

Tilly Ramsay - 50/1

Sara Davies - 66/1

Rhys Stephenson - 66/1

Dan Walker - 66/1