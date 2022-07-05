Lights, camera, action! - deadline looms for Sunderland Short Film Festival entries

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual Sunderland Short Film Festival is set to return later this year and anyone interested in taking part must submit their videos soon as the deadline is fast approaching.

Since 2015, the event has delighted audiences with a variety of screenings from drama and comedy to horror and documentary. The festival showcases local talent and work from young and emerging filmmakers alongside BAFTA and Academy Award nominated films.

The festival was launched in collaboration with DC Shorts with guidance of its founder, Jon Gann, the festival was supported by the Washington DC Commission on Arts and Humanities and continues to be supported by Sunderland City Council.

Sunderland Short Film Festival will be awarding a variety of different winners across the film festival recognising:

*Best Drama Award

*Best Comedy Award

*Best Documentary Award

*Best Horror Award

*Best Sci-Fi Award

*Best Art & Experimental Award

*Best Student, Young & Emerging Award

*Best Music Video

*Local Recognition Award

*Audience Favourite Award

*Judges Choice Award

This year winning films will receive cash prizes thanks to the University of Sunderland:

*£300 - Young, Emerging & Student Award

*£300 - Judges Choice Award

*£300 - Audience Favourite Award

The regular deadline for submission is July 15, however there is an extended deadline of August 12. Any submissions made after this time will not be counted. All submissions must be submitted via filmfreeway.com

Films will be reviewed by panel members and entries will receive a letter of acceptance or rejection by September 9.