Attwood, 31, said she was "gutted" her own time was cut short on the reality TV show as she wanted to present a "different side" to herself.

She was forced to withdraw from the ITV show after a routine blood test showed she had low sodium and potassium levels, while also flagging anaemia.

Attwood said that when the tests were repeated in hospital, they came back normal, however the decision was made that she would not re-enter the camp.

Bookmakers currently have Sunderland football legend Jill Scott among their favourites to win this year's series of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

On landing back in the UK, the TV star had more blood tests, which again came back fine.

In her first TV interview since flying home from Australia, Attwood told This Morning the winner was a "hard one to call" but hand-picked Scott and Loose Women presenter Charlene White as potential champions.

Scott has this week emerged the bookies’ favourite.

Meanwhile, in the camp today, Scott has been training with former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and comedian Seann Walsh creating their own running route to repeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seann in the Bush Telegraph said: “Jill led the way, Matt was behind, I was right behind Matt. Got to the top and that was enough for me. That was enough for Jill, she’s won a European championship, but Hancock…”

Matt ran it four more times.

Seann added in the Bush Telegraph: “The man is a beast, there’s nothing he cannot do.”

Jill joked: “If he collapses I’m not giving him mouth-to-mouth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad