I'm a Celebrity 2022: Sunderland's Jill Scott tipped the winner by Love Island's Olivia Attwood - and footballer goes running with Matt Hancock
Former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood has tipped Sunderland’s footballing star Jill Scott to win this year’s I’m a Celebrity… Get me out of here!
Attwood, 31, said she was "gutted" her own time was cut short on the reality TV show as she wanted to present a "different side" to herself.
She was forced to withdraw from the ITV show after a routine blood test showed she had low sodium and potassium levels, while also flagging anaemia.
Attwood said that when the tests were repeated in hospital, they came back normal, however the decision was made that she would not re-enter the camp.
On landing back in the UK, the TV star had more blood tests, which again came back fine.
In her first TV interview since flying home from Australia, Attwood told This Morning the winner was a "hard one to call" but hand-picked Scott and Loose Women presenter Charlene White as potential champions.
Scott has this week emerged the bookies’ favourite.
Meanwhile, in the camp today, Scott has been training with former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and comedian Seann Walsh creating their own running route to repeat.
Seann in the Bush Telegraph said: “Jill led the way, Matt was behind, I was right behind Matt. Got to the top and that was enough for me. That was enough for Jill, she’s won a European championship, but Hancock…”
Matt ran it four more times.
Seann added in the Bush Telegraph: “The man is a beast, there’s nothing he cannot do.”
Jill joked: “If he collapses I’m not giving him mouth-to-mouth.”
Jill in the Bush Telegraph added: “I do think Matt is very competitive. So once he had in his head he’s running… I’m storing my calories to get through today.”