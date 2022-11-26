The challenge is arguably the most sought-after for all contestants entering I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! with Jill joined by former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, ex-rugby player Mike Tindall MBE and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner in a bid to win stars.

Jill and co were confirmed as the final four contestants in this year’s series of I’m A Celeb on Friday, November 25 as comedian Seann Walsh was voted out of the jungle. Jill was left as the last woman standing in the competition earlier this week after Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver departed the show.

On Saturday (November 26), viewers across the country watched as Lioness Jill joined her campmates in slipping and sliding through slime, sprays of water and other obstacles in a bid to win stars for their dinner. And it was a successful cyclone for the final four, who took all stars on offer to win a fish supper.

Later in the episode, Jill, Matt, Mike and Owen had the chance to score a treat for camp if they completed a puzzle. They were tasked with matching memorable quotes from the series with the campmate who said them. For her treat, midfielder Jill shared a cracker with cheese and a piece of chocolate bar with Matt.

And at the close of Saturday’s episode, it was athlete Mike who was voted out of the jungle, missing out on a coveted place in Sunday night’s final.

Jill will now compete with Matt and Owen for the jungle crown, and we don’t have too long to wait to find out the result! The I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! final will be broadcast on ITV1 from 9pm on Sunday, November 27. The remaining three contestants usually take on a Bushtucker Trial each to win a slap-up meal for their final night in camp.

The winner will take the crown from last year’s king, Emmerdale actor Danny Miller.

Jill Scott has been making Sunderland and the North East proud in this year's I'm a Celeb. Picture: Lifted Entertainment/ITV.

Good luck to our Jill, she’s our winner no matter what!

