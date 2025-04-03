Film aims to tackle the stigma of mental illness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new animated film commissioned by a Sunderland charity aims to change attitudes towards those with mental illnesses.

Any One Of Us, has been created by animator Scott Tyrrell who was commissioned by Wearside mental health charity Sunderland Headlight to create a film with the help of its service users.

Funding for the film came from The Cultural Spring, an Arts Council England funded project working to increase arts engagement in Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Beth Miller, Deputy Manager at Sunderland Headlight, explained: “We’re working with The Cultural Spring through its Space to Create programme, which helps venues and organisations like us grow their capacity to work with communities, focusing on identifying and then programming creative activities.

ANY ONE OF US … Sunderland Headlight service user Paul, Beth Miller from Headlight and film-maker Scott Tyrrell

“As part of this work we ran some animation workshops, led by Scott, at which ideas and stories around users’ mental health were discussed. These workshops were so inspiring. They encouraged our service users to have their voice heard by sharing their stories of their mental health difficulties. It has been a powerful journey for them.”

“Service users have developed a new-found confidence and have felt valued as part of the process because they have been listened to and understood. Creating Any One of Us with Scott’s support has been uplifting for all involved and we’re really looking forward to seeing the animation finalised.

“Emma Biggins, from The Cultural Spring, introduced us to Scott and he has been a pleasure to work with. He held a series of workshops to develop the story – listening to people’s stories and the help they’ve received from Sunderland Headlight.”

Film-maker and animator Scott said: “It was a revelation working on the film and I enjoyed the experience – although I was a bit scared to begin with as I have had my own mental health issues in the past and I thought the commission might be triggering for me.

“I went into the workshops with ideas of what we might do, but eventually realised that all I needed to do was listen to the service users. Their stories and experiences formed the narrative for Any One Of Us , though there are echoes of my own history in the film too.

“Occasionally, the service users went off on a tangent, but these passages were proof they were fully engaged and gave us some valuable content for the film.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve produced – in terms of both content and from a technical standpoint. The narrator, Sunderland comedian Matthew Reed, has done an excellent job – he was chosen by the service users and is perfect for the film.

“I really think the film can help those with mental health issues – it shows that none of us are alone and that mental health issues can affect anyone – hence the title Any One Of Us. It encourages people to talk about their experiences and that sharing can help.

“Whatever your issue, there’s always someone you can talk to – people like those at Sunderland Headlight – and you shouldn’t just keep problems to yourself.”

Paul has been attending Sunderland Headlight for 20 years and attended all of the workshops at which the film was developed.

Paul is from Hendon and said: “I go to Headlight every day and it has been hugely helpful to me. It’s kept me out of hospital for 20 years.

“I enjoyed working on the film and working with Scott, who was a great listener. The film is all about tackling the stigma that exists around mental health. It’s better than it was – partially thanks to the way King Charles and William and Harry have talked about their own experiences – but there’s still a way to go.

Emma Biggins, Community Engagement Co-ordinator for The Cultural Spring, said: “We were delighted to welcome Sunderland Headlight into our Space to Create programme and we’re very impressed with the film that Scott and the service users have made.

“Any One Of Us has a genuine and authentic voice that can be a real help to anyone with mental wellbeing challenges.”

Headlight is based in Mary Street, Sunderland, and supports hundreds of adults with mental health issues through advice and listening services and through a programme of social sessions.

To see the film, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRYx4v7Ywqg