Ekin-su and Davide back together after Love Island re-coupling - but how will things end up?

The past two weeks Ekin-Su’s head has spun round and round after going from Davide to Jay to Charlie, it’s hard to keep up with who’s she’s interested in.

After her explosive argument with Davide a couple weeks back we thought the pair were done and dusted but as she chose him in last night’s re-coupling the pair look like they could be back on.

Despite being coupled up with Charlie soon after his arrival, Ekin-Su began growing closer to Davide as she admitted there’s something she feels between her and Davide that she didn’t feel with Jay and Charlie.

After the recoupling: Davide and Ekin-Su.

Can the pair pick up where they left off or will it end in disaster?

Viewers were in for a treat at the end of the show as we were given the chance to vote for the most compatible couple.

As I’ve previously mentioned I’m rooting for Paige and Jacques and Dami and Indiyah but after a rocky couple of days for Paige and Jacques it was Dami and Indiyah that got my vote. I can see a real connection between these two and they fit together so well.

The couples who receive the least amount of votes are at risk of being dumped from the island and I think Danica and Jay and Antigoni and Charlie could face being dumped as there’s no romantic spark between either couples. I would like to see Antigoni stay as I like her personality but as we know life is unpredictable in the villa.