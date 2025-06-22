Fantastic day at boat show for Roker Park Model Boat Club members

Model Boat Club

Fantastic day at Windermere Model Boat Show. We were made very welcome as always by this very friendly group. The day was made even better when we received first place for one of our boats.

We did Sunderland proud travelled to Windermere and came back as winners.

We will be sailing at Friends of Roker Park Open Day on July 6. Model boats are available for the children and adults to sail, come and see the 15ft SD 14 model and the 25ft Galleon from the Maritime heritage group from Sunderland.

We both will be displaying at the steam fair rally at Chester le Street come one come all.