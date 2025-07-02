Family Fair at the Minster
Come along for a fun day filled with games, jumping bean making and racing, and free craft activities for children. There'll be vintage and accessories stalls, home baking, and refreshments. Plus, for adults, a summer bar, bottle stall, Grand Draw, and much more for everyone.
Enjoy cream scones and coffee (or Prosecco - adults only!) whilst listening to lovely music throughout provided by smooth jazz duo "After Evensong", The Empire Community Chorus, and musicians from Sunderland Symphony Orchestra and the Minster.
By having a great time at the fair you will be supporting the upkeep and work that your Minster does in our community.