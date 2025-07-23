Dynamic showcase of outdoor arts programmed for Stockton International Riverside Festival

Leading UK outdoor arts specialists, Without Walls, are bringing a series of extraordinary performances to Stockton International Riverside Festival from 1st - 3rd August.

Stockton International Riverside Festival (SIRF) is an annual free outdoor arts and street theatre festival in Stockton-on-Tees. Taking place over in early August, it attracts international artists performing to thousands of spectators each year. It showcases outstanding international street theatre, dance, circus and music acts with a packed programme of shows for all the family.

For 2025, Without Walls brings a dynamic programme of outdoor arts -

Hydropunk is Artizani’s interactive installation created in collaboration with the public. With a limited 1,000 litres of water available, participants must work together to conserve and recycle water, engaging in a constant challenge against waste and leakage.

Roots to Rise. Photo: Pranita Choudhury

HUG is a vibrant, new outdoor circus theatre performance and living installation that explores relationships between people, objects and the environment that surrounds us, through a fusion of aerial dance, physical theatre and striking visuals.

Roots to Rise is a discovery of ancestry, agriculture, ecological activism and the wisdom of women. Nandita Shankardass employs dance, poetry and music to celebrate freedom, resilience and community, inviting audiences to regenerate their relationship with the earth and with one another.

Renowned dance company Stopgap Dance Company returns with their new show RO-TES-រទេះ. Disabled artist Nadenh Poan makes his choreographic debut in collaboration with Stopgap’s world class dancers. Inspired by his Cambodian heritage, growing up on a boat and learning to swim before he could wheel, Nadenh reimagines his wheelchair as a place that can support more than just his body.

Based on lived experiences, Tell Me is a captivating contemporary circus and dance show that reimagines the narrative around HIV in today’s world. Combining breathtaking performances on Chinese Pole and Aerial Cubes, the show creates a hypnotising visual spectacle as it follows the journey of a woman navigating her diagnosis.

Hydropunk. Photo: Artizani

Puppetry experts and renowned children’s theatre company, Theatre-Rites present Eshu at the Crossroads, a tale of choice, trickery and joy in partnership with celebrated Afro Cuban Choreographer and dancer Miguel Altunaga. This wonderful family adventure full of dance, puppetry and music brings the vibrancy of his Yoruba culture to life.

Touring the country this summer, this year’s season continues Without Walls’ commitment to making creative work in public spaces accessible for a range of audiences, in partnership with some of the UK’s most highly regarded outdoor arts and performance specialists.

The artists will appear at the Stockton International Riverside Festival from 1st - 3rd August 2025. Visit sirf.co.uk or withoutwalls.uk.com for further details.