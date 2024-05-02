Dry Run Exhibition 2024: Showcasing the Next Generation of Glass and Ceramics Artists
The Dry Run Exhibition has become a highlight on the cultural calendar, drawing praise from the public and media alike. Despite being early in their careers, the participating students demonstrate exceptional professionalism, showcasing their craftsmanship and original artistic expression.
“Creating art in glass and ceramics is like coaxing magic from raw materials. The fiery kiln transforms ordinary elements into extraordinary beauty. And to showcase our creations at the esteemed Shipley Art Gallery and Museum? It’s a dream realised—a fusion of tradition and innovation under the gallery’s historic roof.” – Rachel McKenna, student.
University of Sunderland’s Esteemed Glass and Ceramics Department
The exhibition is a testament to the University of Sunderland’s Glass and Ceramics Department, which boasts the largest department in Europe. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the university has been a leader in glass and ceramics education, training, and research for over four decades.
Programme Leader Robert Winter says, “The University of Sunderland has long been a hub for nurturing artistic talent, especially in the field of glass and ceramics. Our Dry Run Exhibition not only celebrates our students’ achievements but also underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in artistic practice.”
Continuing a Legacy
With a rich history of producing graduates who go on to make their mark in the global art scene, the University of Sunderland proudly upholds its legacy.
Catch the opening night by invitation only on 24th May 2024, with the exhibition on public view during opening hours from 25th May to 8th June.
Follow the event on Instagram for updates at www.instagram.com/uos_glass_ceramics_dry_run