A popular family attraction in Durham is set to take families on a prehistoric adventure this May Half Term, with the return of their hugely popular ‘Dino Week’.

Running from Saturday, May 24 to Sunday, June 1, the event at Adventure Valley promises a jam-packed schedule of dinosaur-themed fun, exciting live shows, and hands-on animal experiences that are sure to delight visitors of all ages.

This year’s Dino Week invites guests to experience everything from spectacular live dinosaur shows to unforgettable meet-and-greets with some of the most iconic prehistoric creatures to have ever roamed the Earth. Children and adults alike will come face-to-face with a life-like Velociraptor and a towering T. Rex, offering the perfect opportunity for roar-some photographs. Younger visitors can also come 'nose to nose' with adorable baby dinosaurs, who are certainly less imposing that their fully grown friends.

Dinosaurs are set to take over Adventure Valley during the May Half Term break.

The adventure continues throughout the park with a Dino Trail, challenging families to follow clues and uncover dinosaur facts along the way. But the prehistoric fun is just the beginning. As part of the all-inclusive experience, guests can also enjoy a wide variety of additional entertainment, including an engaging reptile show that introduces visitors to the fascinating modern-day relatives of dinosaurs.

Adding to the excitement, there will be a daily magic show filled with laughter, alongside the ever-popular goat racing and a birds of prey demonstration. Families can also enjoy a vibrant bubble show, whizz down the giant ring slide, and take part in daily animal encounters that bring them closer to some of Adventure Valley’s most beloved residents.

In addition to the live programming, the park offers acres of outdoor fun and three large indoor soft play zones, ensuring an action-packed day out no matter the weather. With family-friendly rides and activities included in the admission price, visitors can truly make the most of their day from open to close.

“Dino Week is one of our favourite times of the year here at Adventure Valley”, said Janine Calzini, Owner of Adventure Valley. “There’s something truly magical about seeing families come together to experience the excitement of dinosaurs, enjoy the shows, and explore everything the park has to offer. Whether it’s your first visit or your fifth, we’re always adding something new each year to make it a week long event to remember.”

All Dino Week activities are included with standard admission, making it a fantastic value for families looking for a memorable day out this May Half Term. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early and prepare for a full day of discovery, excitement, and prehistoric fun.