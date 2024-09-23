Collabro Star Releases Debut Solo Album & Announces UK Tour
This is Jamie's debut album after an incredibly successful career with Collabro, but now it's time for him to take centre stage and tell his story. Anyone who preorders the album from the official Westway store https://jamielambert.tmstor.es/, will get the first opportunity to purchase tickets to an exclusive album launch event in September in London.
Jamie says, “I am so incredibly excited to release What I Was Made For. It's basically me in an album. I've spent the last six months working hard with Westway and Ben Robbins to put something together that I feel really proud of. One of my favourite things about singing is that feeling when you just completely lose yourself in the music and some songs just lend themselves to that so well. That's what we've done with this album. I want to take people on a journey and show them the songs that I love singing.”
Neil O’Brien, MD of Westway Music adds, “We’re thrilled to have signed Jamie and to be releasing his debut solo album. He has a stunning voice, and this album is going to be a treat for all his and Collabro’s fans worldwide.”
‘What I Was Made For’ track listing:1. What Was I Made For?
2. Almost There
3. Long, Long Time
4. I Surrender
5. Rainbow Connection ft. Ollie Butler
6. Picture in a Frame ft. Liane Carroll
7. Forgiveness Embrace
8. Slipping Through My Fingers ft. Lorraine Lambert
9. Golden Slumbers / Carry That Weight
10. Still The One
UK TOUR, Autumn 2024. Sunday 17 November: Lytham St Anne's, Lowther Pavilion.
Tuesday 19 November: Sunderland, The Fire Station.
Thursday 21 November: Edinburgh Assembly Rooms, Music Hall.
Monday 25 November: London, Duchess Theatre.
Tickets and information:
Jamie Lambert is an internationally successful recording artist, tv personality, and producer. For ten years he has been part of Collabro who, after winning Britain's Got Talent in 2014, went on to have global success, selling 3 million albums worldwide, performing 7 headline UK tours with dates at the Royal Albert Hall and the London Palladium, and selling over 500,000 tickets in their time together.
Jamie is also an Olivier Award nominated producer with Lambert Jackson Productions.
Westway Music www.westwaymusic.com
Westway Music is a music and film platform for artists who have performed on the West End and Broadway. Launched in October 2021, Westway Music has truly become the home for the music of theatre, with a roster that includes Samantha Barks, Ramin Karimloo, Kerry Ellis, Peter Jöback, Rachel John, Lee Mead, Cassidy Janson, Jason Manford, Joe Stilgoe, John Barrowman, Rachel Tucker and Tom Ball, amongst others.
