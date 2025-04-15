Chat with a digital bunny? Only in Sunderland this Easter

By Taimar Askew
Contributor
Published 15th Apr 2025, 13:17 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 13:20 BST
This Easter, something magical is coming to the heart of Sunderland – and you're invited to be part of it.

On Friday, April 25, Keel Square will transform into a playground of the future with a live, interactive avatar experience at the Expo Sunderland Pavilion. It’s all part of the city’s year-round celebration of creativity, innovation and future living.

Families and visitors will have the chance to meet and chat with two playful digital characters, brought to life using cutting-edge motion capture technology. Controlled in real time by a live actor wearing a mocap suit, the avatars will interact with children and passersby in a fun and truly one-of-a-kind way.

What to Expect:

Expo Sunderland Pavilion
  • Two live avatar interaction sessions using real-time motion capture
  • 11:00am session: specially designed for toddlers and infants
  • 1:00pm session: ideal for junior-aged children
  • A family-friendly Easter egg hunt running during both sessions
  • Completely free – no booking needed!

This event is just one part of the vibrant Expo Sunderland Pavilion programme, offering a unique glimpse into how we’ll live, work and play in Sunderland for generations to come.

So, if you're looking for a day of fun, wonder and future-facing family activities this Easter, make your way to Keel Square and join us for an experience like no other.

