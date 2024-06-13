Canon Provost Joins Forces With Sunderland Male Voice Choir

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Canon Provost of Sunderland Minster, Revd. Canon Clare MacLaren will be the guest soloist at Sunderland Male Voice Choir’s end of season concert.

Sunderland Male Voice Choir was formed in 1959 as Shiney Row Male Voice Choir and as the only male voice choir on Wearside changed their name in 2022 to reflect this.

On 6th July 2024 the choir are holding their Annual Concert in St John’s Methodist Church, Ashbrooke Road, Sunderland, SR2 7HQ and are pleased to welcome some very special guests. Canon Provost of Sunderland Minster Revd Canon Clare Maclaren as their guest artiste, their patron The right Worshipful the Mayor of the City of Sunderland Councillor Allison Chisnall and concert sponsors “The Glass Onion Bistro”.

Choir Secretary Martin Fairley said. “It is always a proud occasion for us to have our patron the mayor in attendance. And we are delighted to have Canon Clare singing with us. She will be accompanied by talented young pianist Emily Frier, singing a mixture of Jazz, blues, gospel and traditional songs. We are especially grateful to “The Glass Onion Bistro” who are covering the costs of the event meaning all the proceeds will support the choir”