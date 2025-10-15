Britain’s Got Talent star joins Murton Salvation Army birthday celebrations

Charlie Green

A Britain’s Got Talent star will sing the praises of Murton Salvation Army as it celebrates its 141st anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The church and charity in County Durham will welcome award winning singer Charlie Green, who wowed judges on the show and reached the semi-final in 2008. Since then, he has gained international acclaim with his albums and worldwide tours, most recently joining Jimmy Osmond for his show Moon River and Me.

Charlie, who is a Salvation Army member in his hometown of Droitwich, will take part in a concert on Saturday 25 October as part of a weekend of celebrations to mark 141 years of Murton Salvation Army serving the community. He will also sing at Sunday worship on Sunday 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Territorial Envoy Mark Simpson, who leads Murton Salvation Army, said: “We’re really excited to welcome Charlie to the North East to sing for us as part of our weekend of celebrations. Charlie is a real star so we know that he will put on not to be missed show on Saturday night singing songs both secular and spiritual. We’re also delighted he’s going to join us for Sunday worship.

“We’ll not only be celebrating the rich history of Murton Salvation Army, but also celebrating how we continue to serve the community in many ways, offering not only a place of worship but somewhere people can connect with each other and access practical support like meals, food parcels, and activity groups for young to old.

“We really hope you’ll join us for what will be a great weekend.”

The weekend of celebrations will begin on the Saturday at 4.30pm with a March of Witness from Dalton Terrace, followed by Charlie leading a concert from 6pm at St Paul’s Methodist Chapel in Durham Place. A pies and peas supper will then be held at The Salvation Army hall in Cookson Terrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the Sunday, there will be two worship meetings, one at 10.15am and one at 6pm led by guest speaker Territorial Envoy Lee Highton-Nicholls, leader of Willenhall Salvation Army, with Charlie singing at both. There will be Sunday lunch served at 12.30pm and a prayer walk at 4pm followed by refreshments in the Bethel Retreat room at Murton Salvation Army.

A weekend ticket cost £6 per person which you can obtain by phoning The Salvation Army hall on 0191 5208239 or Mark on his mobile 07407 088494.

For more information about Murton Salvation Army visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/murton