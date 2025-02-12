Bringing generations together: Diddi Dance Sunderland’s heartwarming new classes

A Sunderland-based dance company is making waves in the local community by bringing the youngest and oldest generations together through movement, music, and fun.

Diddi Dance Sunderland, known for its energetic and engaging dance classes for preschoolers, has launched a unique intergenerational initiative at a local care home. The sessions allow young children to enjoy their usual fun-filled dance class while care home residents watch, interact, and even take part if they wish.

The project, designed to foster connection and community spirit, has already proven to be a huge success. Parents have described the sessions as “magical,” while care home residents have expressed joy at the chance to engage with young children in such an uplifting setting.

Diddi Dance Sunderland owner, Dani Meighen, said: “We’ve always been passionate about working closely with the community, and this project has been truly special. Watching the little ones bring smiles and energy into the care home has been heartwarming, and the connections being made across generations are incredible.”

Getting everyone involved

The company, which runs dance sessions across Washington, Birtley, and Sunderland, prides itself on helping young children build confidence, coordination, and social skills in a fun and pressure-free environment. Inspired by the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS), the sessions introduce children to a range of dance styles, from Bollywood to Jive, while also encouraging creativity and self-expression.

For many parents, the intergenerational classes have added a new and meaningful element to their children’s experiences. The presence of older adults provides an opportunity for little ones to learn valuable social skills, while care home residents benefit from the joy and energy that children naturally bring.

Diddi Dance Sunderland hopes to expand its intergenerational sessions in the future, bringing even more families and care home residents together through the power of dance.

For more information or to book a session, visit the website.