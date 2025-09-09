Bridgerton-soundtracking quartet to perform in Sunderland

By Eliza MacPherson
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2025, 12:45 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 12:52 BST
Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Billie Eilish, Bridgerton, and Beyond comes to The Fire Station next March

The ensemble behind the classical covers that soundtracked Netflix’s Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2, Vitamin String Quartet, have announced a UK tour for 2026.

Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Billie Eilish, Bridgerton, and Beyond will showcase their unique style that has captivated listeners worldwide, amassing over 2 billion streams.

Known for their innovative adaptations of popular music, VSQ promises an unforgettable night blending the beauty of classical instruments with the vibrancy of modern hits.

With the next of instalment of Netflix’s Bridgerton hitting screens in 2026, this tour is the perfect opportunity for fans to celebrate the music of past series, hearing the soundtrack to iconic moments live.

Tickets to see Vitamin String Quartet at The Fire Station, Sunderland on 22nd March go on sale on Friday 12th September via https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/

