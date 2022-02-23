Where families can pick up a new book for free using £1 token in and around Sunderland to celebrate World Book Day

Book shops across the UK are giving away free books this World Book Day thanks to a £1 book token which has been organised by the group behind the day.

The scheme sees pupils being given a £1 token by their school to be used at shops in return for a free book to encourage further childhood reading.

The token can also be used to get £1 off any full priced book or audiobook in participating stores.

World Book Day is on March 3 this year. (Photo by Anne-Sophie THILL / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-SOPHIE THILL/AFP via Getty Images)

The organisers behind World Book Day claim “We want every child and young person to believe they are readers and to give them the opportunity to have a book of their own that they have chosen for themselves.”

Books are available across three age and skill categories with titles being labelled as ideal for beginning, early, fluent and independent readers.

15 million books will be available across the UK.

World Book day 2022 falls on Thursday March 3 and this year’s theme is ‘You Are A Reader,’ focusing on reaching children from disadvantaged backgrounds and this is whythe £1 token scheme is being introduced.

How can my child use their £1 book token?

The process to collect a free book is simple - all kids need to do is collect their token from their school or nursery, turn up in a participating store and pick their book.

Kids have the option to get a free book from the new selection released for World Book Day or get a discount on any other book or audiobook.

The World Book Day £1 books are a gift from booksellers, who fully fund the cost of the £1 book tokens.

The tokens are valid between Thursday February 17 and Sunday March 27.

Which Sunderland book stores are participating in the £1 token deal?

The following shops are participating in the deal, ordered by their distance from Sunderland city centre. The organisers recommend contacting a store if you are intending to use the token to ensure they have books available.

Waterstones, The Bridges

Sainsburys, Silksworth Lane

Sainsburys, The Galleries, Washington

Tesco, Towers Place, Simonside

WHSmith, King Street, South Shields

WHSmith, Gateshead QE Hospital

