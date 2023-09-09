Former Sunderland MP Chris Mullin will be signing copies of his latest book.

Ex-Labour minister Chris Mullin will be in conversation with the university's vice-chancellor Sir David Bell, about the latest volume of his widely acclaimed diaries.

From the fall of New Labour to the death of the Queen, he paints a vivid picture of the country's recent, turbulent political history.

Mullin, who was first elected MP for Sunderland South in 1987, and was returned at every subsequent election up to and including 2005 before standing down in 2010, will be signing copies of his book after the event.

Before becoming an MP, he was a journalist and worked for the Granada current affairs programme World in Action and was pivotal in securing the release of the Birmingham Six, a long-standing miscarriage of justice.

The evening takes place on Thursday, September 14, from 7pm to 9pm in Hope Street Xchange