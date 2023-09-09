News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Web

The University of Sunderland is hosting a special evening with a former city MP.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Former Sunderland MP Chris Mullin will be signing copies of his latest book.Former Sunderland MP Chris Mullin will be signing copies of his latest book.
Former Sunderland MP Chris Mullin will be signing copies of his latest book.

Ex-Labour minister Chris Mullin will be in conversation with the university's vice-chancellor Sir David Bell, about the latest volume of his widely acclaimed diaries.

From the fall of New Labour to the death of the Queen, he paints a vivid picture of the country's recent, turbulent political history.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mullin, who was first elected MP for Sunderland South in 1987, and was returned at every subsequent election up to and including 2005 before standing down in 2010, will be signing copies of his book after the event.

Before becoming an MP, he was a journalist and worked for the Granada current affairs programme World in Action and was pivotal in securing the release of the Birmingham Six, a long-standing miscarriage of justice.

The evening takes place on Thursday, September 14, from 7pm to 9pm in Hope Street Xchange

To book a ticket, go to https://bit.ly/3ErUAYn

Related topics:University of SunderlandQueenNew Labour