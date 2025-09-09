So what is a pangolin anyway?

Local author and artist, Cath Wren, joined together with other indie authors to celebrate all things reading and writing at the HydroCon Book Festival in Stockton-on-Tees on Saturday, August 23.

As well as having a stall to sell and sign her books, Cath performed a reading from her delightful children's book, Pangolin Blues, and provided a puppet play time, where children got to meet her pangolin puppets.

Cath loves to celebrate her creativity by both writing and illustrating her books. She also has a passion for animals and nature. A portion of the proceeds from the sales of her books goes to The Pangolin Project, a charity based in Kenya, who are working hard to try and save the last 30 giant pangolins from extinction.

if you'd like to purchase a copy of Pangolin Blues, you can do so from www.thebookdragon.co.uk.

Pangolin Mum and Baby with Cath

The Book Dragon is a North-East based company which strives to support and celebrate indie authors. Cath is currently working on writing and illustrating her next book, which will also be available from The Book Dragon upon its release.