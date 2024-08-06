Classic tale ‘The Legend of the Lambton Worm’ by Terry Deary returns to print for new generation

Northeast favourite ‘The Legend of the Lambton Worm’ by Terry Deary has returned to print, for new generations to enjoy. Illustrated by Chloe Rodham, it features brilliant drawings which capture the imagination throughout.

First published in 1981, the classic local story is about the evil Lambton Worm, who lives in the River Wear and wants to be set free to perform a wicked deed. Young John Lambton, son of Lord Lambton, sneaks out of the castle where he lives early one Sunday morning. Defying his father’s wishes, the boy thinks he has a peaceful day of fishing ahead. But little does John know, the wicked worm – ‘slippery as seaweed, with a head so ugly, it would give a brave man nightmares’ – lies in wait.

The historic legend is based on a traditional rhyme called ‘The Lambton Worm’, written by C.M Leumane in 1867. This mythical story is renowned across the region and a tale author Terry Deary associates with his childhood.

Terry shares: “The legend of the Lambton Worm is one of the first stories I remember being told as a child. The family would go to Penshaw Hill in Sunderland and have a picnic under the famous monument. My dad sang the famous song then told me the story. I became a folk singer and have sung the story all around Britain.”

Local Author Terry Deary

‘The Legend of the Lambton Worm’ is Terry’s version of the tale, and it embellishes the rhyme’s key character arcs with spellbinding detail. As the story unfolds, the Lambton Worm wreaks havoc on nearby villages. Meanwhile, John has set off to fight in The Crusades and finds himself in great danger. But as chaos and evil ensues, the protagonist needs to return and avenge the beast. Featuring all the twists and turns of storytelling brilliance, the book keeps readers (of all ages) gripped until the very end.

Explaining the continuing significance of the legend for future generations, Terry says: “Now I live in the Durham hills and can look out of my office window, as I write, and see Penshaw hill. Completing a circle, I have taken my own grandchildren there to tell them the story. One day they may take their grandchildren, who knows? The story deserves to live forever.”

Terry is an author, actor and playwright who has published over 300 books in 45 different languages. He is best known for his popular ‘Horrible Histories’ series, which has sold over 38 million copies and been adapted for screen and stage. This book is Terry’s take on an old Northeast tale first written and released over 40 years ago, now freshly published for a new era.

‘The Legend of the Lambton Worm’ makes a perfect gift for sharing a fun local fable with children and adults alike. It’s also an ideal way of reminiscing about the classic rhyme (which is also featured in the book), if ‘The Lambton Worm’ holds a special meaning to you, too.

Lambton Worm illustrated by Chloe Rodham

Paperback: 94 pages, £5.99ISBN: 9781739486129OUT NOW

