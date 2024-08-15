Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A host of top writing talent is coming to the 2024 Durham Book Festival, October 10-13.

Clockwise from top left: authors Helen Fielding, Terry Deary, Craig Brown and Jodi Picoult. | 3rd party

The annual event celebrates the power of the written word and this year features an exclusive reading from Pat Barker’s new novel The Voyage Home. The novelist herself will also be in conversation with writer Adelle Stripe.

Sunderland's Horrible Histories author Terry Deary presents his first book for adults, A History of Britain in Ten Enemies.

Bridget Jones creator Helen Fielding is another big name to be booked, as is Private Eye contributor Craig Brown.

American authors Jodi Picoult and Rebecca F Kuang also feature. Jodi discusses her latest historical novel, By Any Other Name.

Yellowface, by Rebecca instantly topped the Sunday Times bestseller list. She discusses her page-turning phenomenon that follows the misadventures of failed novelist June Hayward.

Damned Utd author David Peace talks about his latest work, Munichs: A Novel, the story of the 1958 plane crash involving the young Manchester United team.

Other names to look out for include: Alan Hollinghurst, Tracy Chevalier, Laura Fish Oliver Burkeman and Manya Wilkinson.

A series of workshops for aspiring writers will take place across the festival weekend, including the Children’s Writing Workshops for Adults. There are also family friendly storytime events.

The Announcement of the Forward Prizes is on October 10 and features BBC Radio 6 Music’s Craig Charles.

Rebecca Wilkie is Durham Book Festival director at New Writing North.

She said: “Our flagship book festival builds on a remarkable legacy. 2024 features a new commission to tell new narratives of our region and welcomes a local literary icon, Pat Barker, with the premiere of a commission inspired by her new book.

“Durham is leading on a new era of creativity for the North East.”

Professor Janet Stewart of Durham University, said: “Durham Book Festival welcomes a host of writers from all over the world, bringing an influx of talent to inspire our students and to enthuse communities across the region.

"With our commitment to education, Durham University is delighted to be involved, bringing people together to share ideas and develop creativity through writing and reading."

A number of venues are hosting including Gala Theatre, Collected Books and Clayport Library.

For more information including prices, visit www.newwritingnorth.com/durham-book-festival.