Around 450,000 children with a common SEND being disadvantaged: Book launch highlights the shocking truth about colour blindness in schools

A new book published by Routledge exposes how hundreds of thousands of children are being failed by the education system because they have a special educational need and disability (SEND) that is effectively unrecognised.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is not only by most schools but by most local education authorities and across society. So many myths surround this condition, often people still believe it just means you can’t tell the difference between red and green, but this isn’t true with colour blindness affecting how a person sees the whole visible colour spectrum.

Supporting Colour Blindness in Education and Beyond, by author Marie Difolco, hits shelves on 2nd December 2024, shining a spotlight on one of the most overlooked SENDs in modern classrooms: colour blindness (also known as colour vision deficiency, or CVD).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite CVD affecting one in 12 boys and one in 200 girls (equating to one child in every average co-ed class of 30) most schools across the UK are failing to identify all their children with this SEND, leaving them to struggle in silence and even lose marks on exam papers, warns author Marie Difolco:

Author Marie Difolco

“Routine screening for colour blindness was quietly removed from the Healthy Child Screening Programme in 2009, based on a review that relied on outdated and incorrect information and, through no fault of their own, teachers aren’t usually trained to spot the signs or to support it, often reporting they’ve never taught a colour blind child,” said Marie.

“Most children affected by this SEND are boys, so they’re persistently exposed to in-direct sex-discrimination due to common teaching practices that rely on colour. Further, anyone with colour blindness, in the UK, including teachers with the condition, are not adequately protected by the 2010 Equality Act. The result? Discrimination, missed opportunities, and a system that is fundamentally failing to support them.”

Author Marie Difolco, whose son lives with severe CVD, has spent the last decade campaigning for change. She works alongside experts at Newcastle University and volunteers for the Colour Blind Awareness organisation.