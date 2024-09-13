It is now 35 years since Billy Connolly, regularly cited as Britain's greatest ever stand-up comedian, gave his only performance in Sunderland.

Billy Connolly's only Wearside show was in 1989 at the Sunderland Empire and long before either of these pictures were taken. | NationalWorld

The gig has never been forgotten by anyone who was there and it was a remarkable show, even by Connolly standards. For a start it was a quick sell-out ... and then some.

The gallery - "the gods" - of the Sunderland Empire Theatre auditorium was opened for the first time in years, while some attendees were content to stand for the almost three-hour show, which had no interval.

Billy, then 46, was at the peak of his powers and I was fortunate enough to be there, as a very young man, on Wednesday, September 13, 1989.

This was two days before my Scottish mother's birthday, so I bought two tickets and took her along, although not entirely without foreboding. Being as I was with my mother and broadminded though she was, I could only hope that certain topics would remain unmentioned by the Glasgow genius.

My mam, Betty, knew exactly what she was getting into. She was a Connolly fan and originally from Kilmarnock, a little over 20 miles from Glasgow.

I still have my ticket for the stalls, priced at £10.50. For context, equivalent seats for shows later in 1989 by other big name comedians Ben Elton, Norman Wisdom and Rik Mayall, were £7, £7.50 and £8 respectively.

However, the Big Yin did not disappoint. In fact it was an experience.

This was the hottest ticket in town. | TG

The show: 8pm, Wednesday 13 September, 1989

He still had the goatee beard that was his trademark throughout the 70s and 80s. Only weeks later he removed it for the first time in decades to shoot a film called The Big Man, starring alongside Liam Neeson.

Always adventurous in his attire, he wore a long coat similar to that of Fagin in Oliver Twist; and strode onto the Empire stage at 8pm prompt.

Connolly's gift for wringing humour out of virtually nothing came instantly to the fore. He started by talking about the venue itself. Those familiar with the theatre will know exactly what he meant.

Expressing an immediate liking for the place, he lauded "these wee lifeboaty bits", by which he meant the auditorium slippers either side the stage.

He also mentioned the Empire's royal box-style areas, saying: "I like those bits up there, for people who don't want to watch the show." Next time you're in, look up and you will see what he meant.

(I discovered, only recently, that Billy was more accurate that he probably realised. Those boxes were actually designed thus so that Edwardian toffee-noses could “prove” their social superiority by facing in a different direction to the hoi polloi. Weirdoes.)

He squeezed a few laughs at the expense of the Australian actor Stefan Dennis. The Neighbours star had appeared on Wogan less than an hour before the show started, plugging his execrable second single, This Love Affair (a smash number 67 hit).

In Connolly's view: "Australian soaps are there to make you feel talented. The British ones are there to make you feel interesting." He must have been watching the Wogan programme about 30 minutes before striding onstage.

He also exclaimed surprise at his discovery earlier in the day that: "You've got a beach here!" He was neither the first nor last person to be taken aback by this.

Two days earlier he had appeared in Newcastle, where his banjo was stolen. When a member of the Sunderland audience, the late Stuey McSween, was good-naturedly picked on by the comedian for undelayably visiting the gents, Stuey was compelled to riposte.

Replying more in the spirit of self-defence than heckling, Stu shouted: "Leave me alone. I know where your banjo is." Mr Connolly seemed to enjoy that.

I am amazed by how much I can, even now, remember about the show with featured topics including a made-up-on-the spot folk song for drunks, being invited to watch an armed robbery, a Jason Donovan impression, the amusements at Seaburn and oh-so much more.

I remember laughing particularly at a section where he related his experience of lying in bed on a Saturday morning and mentally, but meticulously planning his breakfast, but having his reverie disturbed by Jehovah’s Witnesses.

I won't repeat what he said. It simply wouldn't be funny if it was said by anyone else.

His banjo, by then recovered from the possession of Tyneside miscreants, was beside him on the stage, but never picked up.

The show ended slightly abruptly. This was because he had only just realised the time and was worried that the audience would miss their last buses; as Betty and I did. We had to take a taxi home.

But it was definitely worth it. The show was not only extraordinarily funny, it was somehow mesmerising.

Legacy

The next day's Sunderland Echo carried a rave review from Paul Taylor, who declared: "There was an ache in my stomach and a warmth in my heart."

We sometimes hear people discussing the best ever comedians and extolling them because they "broke down barriers", "challenged the audience" or "weren't afraid to break the rules". Fair enough.

The Echo's rave review the following day. Note the very-much-of-its-day advert for Chambers nightclub on the right. | Sunderland Echo

My opinion, that Billy is the greatest of them all, is based on something very simple. He made me laugh more than any other comedian.

The last time I saw Billy Connolly on stage was at the Hammersmith Apollo in January 2016. He was 73 by then and it was his farewell tour.

His Parkinson's diagnosis had been made very public and he came shambling onto the London stage, his left hand barely moving. The audience thought he was making a joke. He wasn't.

However, he relaxed the mood immediately with jokes about his condition, or anything else that took his fancy; and delivered yet another hilarious show.

He now lives (relatively) quietly in Florida with his wife.

In total I saw Billy Connolly, I think, five times. Every performance was excellent.

But somehow none of the other shows I saw was quite up to the dizzying standard of his legendary Empire Theatre show on Wednesday, September 13, 1989.

His only ever Sunderland performance has, in my opinion, never been bettered. By anyone.