Ballet Cymru's Romeo a Juliet brings world-class ballet to Dance City

Dance City is set to bring Ballet Cymru’s Romeo a Juliet to the North East this December, offering audiences the chance to experience world-class ballet in an intimate, Newcastle setting.

The acclaimed production, set to Prokofiev’s iconic score, will unfold Shakespeare’s timeless tale of love and conflict with a striking blend of classical grandeur and contemporary flair, including intricate costumes and powerful choreography.

With support from the Gillian Dickinson Trust, Dance City is making the production accessible to communities across the region, with over 1000 free seats for children and young people; older people and marginalised groups.

Anand Bhatt, Artistic Director and CEO of Dance City, said: "We’re excited to bring ballet to Dance City this Christmas, with the hope that it will become a cherished tradition for years to come.

“This production offers audiences a unique opportunity to experience ballet up close, in an atmosphere that is both welcoming and intensely powerful. Thanks to funding from the Gillian Dickinson Trust, we’re able to offer a proportion of subsidised seats for children and young, breaking down barriers that might otherwise prevent people from enjoying a live performance of this scale. Ballet Cymru also received support from Arts Council England to extend the initiative even further to include older people and other marginalised groups; and in February a workshop series.”

Subsidised tickets are specifically allocated for communities with limited access to the arts, including individuals with disabilities, older adults, refugees and those managing long-term health conditions. The initiative is part of Dance City’s broader mission to make dance more inclusive and relevant to local communities.

The performance of Romeo a Juliet marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between Ballet Cymru and Dance City. Ballet Cymru will return in February to host workshops in schools, community centres and at Dance City’s own studios, offering participants the chance to experience ballet beyond the stage. Plans are in place for annual performances and workshops over the next five years, ensuring that ballet remains accessible to all.

Anand highlighted the long-term impact of their efforts. “It’s one thing to watch a ballet, but it’s another to take part in it, to feel the art come to life within yourself. Where dance practitioners and the public have an exchange. That’s where we believe the real connection happens.” he said.

“Our outreach has a dual benefit—not only does it enrich the cultural life of the North East, but it also helps address the decline in arts education over the past decade, offering people the opportunity to reconnect with a creative, expressive part of life.”

Romeo a Juliet is open to the public from December 5 to 7, and promises an unforgettable theatrical experience, with choreography by Ballet Cymru directors Darius James OBE and Amy Doughty, and costumes by artist and designer Georg Meyer-Wiel.

The production, staged in the 240-seat theatre at Dance City, on Temple Street, Newcastle, is suitable for audiences aged 7 and above. For tickets visit www.dancecity.co.uk