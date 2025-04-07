Baking business owner takes action to teach cake decorating skills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charlotte Dodds, founder of Bakers Hub – the Hobby and Business Baking Community, is taking action to help aspiring cake decorators build the skills necessary for success with a hands-on class on May 3. With years of experience in the baking industry, Charlotte is committed to showing participants that mastering cake decorating techniques can lead to successful results.

When Charlotte first started her baking business, Cakes by Oscar, she knew nothing about cake decorating.

“I was just like many bakers who begin with a passion but lack the technical skills,” Charlotte explains. “What made the difference for me was the support and cheerleading of fellow bakers. Having a community to encourage me and share knowledge helped me succeed, and I want to offer that same support to others.”

In this class, participants will learn how to create a beautiful cake using buttercream, followed by how to add a drip effect with chocolate. The session will also cover essential piping skills to add those final touches.

One of Charlotte's 2024 cake decorating classes

“I want everyone to leave the class feeling empowered,” Charlotte says. “Whether you’re a hobbyist or looking to start a business, this class will give you the skills to create professional-looking cakes with confidence.”

Charlotte’s approach is all about breaking things down into manageable steps. “Baking and decorating should be fun, not overwhelming. My goal is to help people build their skills and confidence, one step at a time,” she adds.

The class is open to all skill levels, and Charlotte is excited to help participants learn the skills they need to succeed. “This class is for anyone who wants to turn their passion into something more. If you have the drive, I’ll help you get there.”

