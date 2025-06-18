Atlas Theatre Company CIC bring FREE Arts Week to Sunderland

Atlas Theatre Company CIC, in proud collaboration with a range of local creative organisations and schools, announces FREE Arts Week 2025, a bold and inclusive week of creative experiences open to all.

Running this June, the initiative is centred around the theme “Learn. Explore. Create.”, offering an inspiring programme of completely free workshops, and community-led events designed for beginners!

Founded in 2024, Atlas Theatre Company CIC is a not-for-profit community interest company driven by a mission to eliminate financial and social barriers to arts participation. With FREE Arts Week 2025, Atlas continues its commitment to inclusivity by bringing together artists, families, young people, and schools through an eclectic programme of free, accessible arts activities.

CIC Director Holly Rose Kneller commented: “FREE Arts Week is about more than just creativity, it's about connection, confidence, and community. By working with brilliant local organisations, artists, and schools, we’re creating spaces where everyone, regardless of background or experience, can explore their creative potential.

Atlas Theatre Company workshop

"I truly hope that people who are new to the arts discover something special in themselves - and feel inspired to continue engaging long after the week ends.”

This year’s event is proudly presented in collaboration with: Michelle Patterson, Art Cafe Sunderland, Bloom Aerial, Diego’s Joint and The Play Café.

FREE Arts Week 2025 will also see active participation from local primary schools, including: Redby Academy, Highfields Academy and English Martyrs Catholic Primary School.

FREE Arts Week is generously supported by The June Rose Project and the Funded by YOU initiative, reflecting the publics dedication to accessible arts and collective creativity. These partnerships highlight the strength of community collaboration in building a more inclusive and expressive Sunderland.

Free Arts Week

Book Now and Join the Celebration

Spaces for workshops and events will be limited, and early registration is encouraged.

Full details & booking: www.atlastheatrecompany.com