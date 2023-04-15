Sunderland's art benches to be given a new look for spring - here's how to get involved

Since they were installed 18 months ago, the 12 art benches in the city centre have provided a colourful spot for shoppers to sit whilst also creating a talking point with their artworks.

Implemented by Sunderland BID in conjunction with Sunderland City Council along with the The Art Room Sunderland, each side of the bench showcases a unique piece of artwork created by local people.

And people will be able to get hands on with creating the new look benches this spring.

You can help give Sunderland's art benches a new look

A number of workshops for people to get involved in the design will be held, with times released in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, a crowdfunder is running to help support the project, where people can pledge as little as £2 to help bring the scheme to fruition.

Anyone who wants to support can do so at https://www.spacehive.com/community-art-benches/#/idea

The aim of the benches is not only to brighten up the city centre but also to create a long lasting trail where visitors and local people are

encouraged to visit all the locations.

Each bench has its own plant pot and Lee Taylor, the BID’s SR1’s street ranger, will be working with local volunteers and community groups to replant them with spring and summer flowers.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, hopes that people will get behind the scheme.

“Since the art benches were first installed, they have been a real talking point as well as a place for people to sit and have a chat or just watch the world go by,” she said.

“But they serve a much more far reaching purpose as well. The project allows children who may not get the opportunity otherwise to work as part of a team and show their creativity.

“At the same time we’ve discovered that any installations created by the community limit anti-social behaviour and damage, as people realise just how much work has gone into producing them.

