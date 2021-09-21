Sunderland arts group expands into new location

Mark Burns Cassell, founder of MBC Arts Wellbeing, left, with Lesley Dixon Cllr Graeme Miller

MBC Arts Wellbeing – which provides specialist arts workshops and free courses to communities – has moved to The Place, in Sunniside, which gives the organisation more space in a covid-safe environment.

Founded in 2017 by ceramics artist Mark Burns Cassell, MBC Arts began life at 31 Norfolk Street – which the business still occupies – where he transformed the listed building into a studio for his own ceramics, as well as space for other artists and community workshops.

The not-for-profit business has now grown into a hub for artistic and cultural excellence, hosting regular courses such as ceramics, glass making, flower arranging, soap making, candle making and diffuser workshops.

Lesley Dixon, operations director at MBC Arts Wellbeing, said: “During these extremely challenging times, we wanted a larger space so we could have a covid safe environment for our learners, as we’re still keeping some restrictions in place to ensure everyone feels comfortable and safe when they come out into the community.

“The new space is fabulous. It’s big, airy, clean and very high spec. The environment is professional, and it’s accessible for all.

"We’re looking forward to expanding our course offering so that we can welcome the community in to learn new skills, which they can implement as a hobby, or go down the employment root.”

She added: “There’s a buzz about the people coming back in. It’s a lifeline for some, as they can now have face-to-face communication with others and form friendships while learning new skills.

“We want to be a key landscape in the grassroots of cultural activity in our local community. That’s what we’re all about.”

Cllr Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “We’re proud to support MBC Arts Wellbeing and the work the team do within the community.

“Providing Sunderland residents with transferable workplace skills, as well as supporting their wellbeing needs is extremely important, and The Place is the perfect location to host such workshops and courses to offer educational and feel-good opportunities.”