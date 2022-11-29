Successful Sunderland art exhibition to continue
An exhibition including work from the prestigious Arts Council Collection is continuing in Sunderland.
Earlier this year a collaboration between Sunderland Culture, Young Asian Voices (YAV) and the Arts Council Collection (ACC) brought two displays.
YAV worked with Sunderland Culture to shortlist artwork from the ACC print collection as part of Sunderland Culture’s three-year National Partners Programme.
Chosen artwork was displayed at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens until early summer. However, another exhibition at YAV’s base at Sans Street Community Centre in Sunderland is continuing.
Most Popular
-
1
How the streets of Sunderland looked 50 years ago - a look back to John Street, Bridge Street, Blandford Street, Holmeside, Fawcett Street, Pallion Road, Bedford Street and Crowtree Road in the early 1970s
-
2
I'm A Celebrity 2022: Viewers unite behind Sunderland Lioness Jill Scott as 'proper Mackem' crowned Queen of the Jungle
The team who selected the artwork came from YAV’s volunteer integration project, VIP-Culture N Us, a group of ethnically diverse young artists. The 11-strong team aged 16 to 25 chose a wide range of portraits to display alongside some of their own artwork, objects, videos and a wall mural.
The displays were the last of three projects which have seen Sunderland Culture working with community groups in Sunderland to select artwork from the ACC, which is mainly a collection of modern and contemporary British art.
But it has also acquired prints by major 20th century European artists alongside British artists, forming an outstanding collection of more than 1,500 printed works by more than 500 artists.
The YAV team also designed artwork for the walls on which the displays were placed. The team used vibrant South Asian designs and created windows of forts and palaces.
Kumareswaradas Ramanathas, executive manager of YAV, said: “This display has been an important platform to bring different cultures together and gave an opportunity to bring out hidden talents of young people, most of whom have had little or no interaction with arts and culture.
“The project has also provided us a platform to help us develop more provisions for young people and the community to integrate and interact with art and culture. The exhibition is open for anyone and everyone to come and see.”
Black Friday deals: Save 50% on Sunderland Echo annual subscriptions – here's how
Mahnur Roushan, creative digital producer with Sunderland Culture, said: “Sunderland Culture curator Jonathan Weston worked with the YAV team to select four prints for the Museum display and five prints for the Sans Street display.
“The prints were chosen based on themes of identity and emotions.”