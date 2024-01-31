Stunning wildlife images to go on display at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The world-renowned Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, on loan from London's Natural History Museum, opens at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens on Monday, February 5.

The free exhibition features exceptional images capturing fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breathtaking diversity of the natural world.

Using the unique power of photography, the images "shine a light on stories and species around the world and encourage a future of advocating for the planet".

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the most prestigious photography event of its kind, providing a global platform to showcase some of the best photography talent from around the world for nearly 60 years.

Launched in 1965, the competition today receives entries from 95 countries. This year’s award-winning images are embarking on an international tour where they will be seen by well over a million people.

The 2024 competition attracted 49,957 entries from photographers of all ages and experience. During an intense week at the Natural History Museum, entries were judged anonymously on creativity, originality and technical excellence by an international panel of industry experts.

The winning images, including the prestigious Grand Title Award winners, were announced at an awards ceremony hosted by wildlife presenters Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin.

Dr Doug Gurr, Natural History Museum director said: “We are facing urgent biodiversity and climate crises, and photography is a powerful catalyst for change.

"The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition reveals some of nature’s most wondrous sights whilst offering hope and achievable actions visitors can take to help protect the natural world.”

Jo Cunningham, exhibitions, collections and archives manager at Sunderland City Council, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition from the Natural History Museum.

"We know that our visitors will be inspired and moved by this dazzling collection of images of the natural world.”

Chair of the judging panel, Kathy Moran said: “What most impressed the jury was the range of subjects, from absolute beauty, rarely seen behaviours and species to images that are stark reminders of what we are doing to the natural world.

"We felt a powerful tension between wonder and woe.”

To coincide with the exhibition, Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens has organised a learning and engagement programme for young people.