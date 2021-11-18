Ani Sandwith is building a following thanks to the strong storytelling in her music and her latest release, Too Close, charts the pain of a relationship breakdown.

She said: “The lyrics and dynamic journey of the song document the painful intimacy of a relationship breakdown and the personal battles that are endured to reach the point of breaking free.

"In this way, Too Close explores the concept of leaving: the difficulty of knowing when it’s ‘time to go’ permeates many aspects of life, but perhaps none more so than when a relationship begins to disintegrate in the hands of those who birthed it.”

An accomplished piano and guitar player, Ani was one of the performers at Sunderland’s new inner city Waves festival which took place at various venues earlier this month.

Inspired by the classic song-writing style of artists like Carole King and Elton John with modern neo-soul/jazz influences such as Lianne La Havas and early JP Cooper, Ani has been performing since she was 16.

Too Close’was recorded at Miners’ Hall Studios in Silksworth with James Hutchinson who’s worked with the likes of The Lake Poets, Barry Hyde, Hyde and Beast and The Futureheads.

Alongside her sold out hometown performances and UK tours, Ani has wowed audiences at high profile shows such as Glastonbury in 2016 and the Mouth of The Tyne Festival alongside heavyweights Tom Odell and Laura Marling.

Her music has been repeatedly featured on the BBC Introducing show on BBC Newcastle.

Recently, Ani was selected from 140 applicants to take part in this year’s Summer Studios 2021 residency at the prestigious Sage Gateshead.

*Too Close is available on all major streaming platforms. You can follow Ani on Spotify here.

