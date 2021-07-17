Eighteen large-scale portraits have been installed in windows facing the river Tyne at the new INNSIDE Newcastle hotel.

Until midnight on Sunday, July 18 the portraits are being illuminated to create a striking art show in celebration of the international chain’s arrival in the region, and artists and creatives who’ve made a mark in their field.

Among them is James Dixon from Lines Behind, who’s had great success with his prints and greetings cards featuring North East places and sayings, photographer Megan Jepson, musician Andrew Cushin and filmmaker Ben Hale of Edge Film.

The Innsiders exhibition runs until midnight on July 18

Scott Brown, Cluster Director of Sales at INNSiDE UK, said: “INNSiDE by Melia’s ethos is to bring the culture of the city into their hotels, with each stay

enriched with music, art and wellness curated by the hotel’s local experts. The INNSiDERS of Newcastle campaign brings this philosophy to life by praising the people of the city that help bring Newcastle’s culture to life and make it what it is.

"We are delighted with the INNSiDERS we have on board for this, there is a real mix of individuals and sectors celebrated, it really shows off Newcastle’s vibrant community.

“So far this has been a digital project, bringing together the people of Newcastle, but now our INNSiDERS were able to stand together outside the hotel and celebrate this momentous occasion. It really does look fantastic from the waterfront – and we welcome the city to come and visit this exceptional art exhibition, which will only be here until Sunday, midnight!”

The new hotel and Gino D'acampo restaurant opened in May this year

The Innsiders portraits

::Harry Vaulkhard, Founder of Newcastle Gin

::Ste Dunn, Director of Northern Pride

::Professor Katy Shaw, Director of Partnerships at Northumbria University

INNSIDE Newcastle overlooks the River Tyne

::MP Chi Onwurah

::Steve Beharall, Head of Foundation at Newcastle United Foundation

::Tim Wilson, Managing Director at Atomhawk

::David Kenzie and Murray Rhind, Kennedy & Rhind

::Chris Jackson, Yoga Therapies

::James Dixon, LinesBehind

::Mark Nichols & Peter Darrant, Pride Radio

::Colin Heseltine, North East Art Collective

::Sarah Green, Newcastle Gateshead Initiative (NGI)

::Simon Laing, CBK Adventures

::Tania Love, Faulkner Browns Architects

::Kay Quickfall and Katie Deacon, Pet Lamb Patisserie

:: Ben Hale, Edge Film

::Megan Jepson, Photographer