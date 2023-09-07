Classic children's characters Mr Benn and Elmer the Elephant are coming to Sunderland

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David McKee died in 2022 aged 87, but left behind many iconic characters including Mr Benn, Elmer the Elephant, King Rollo and Not Now Bernard.

A major retrospective of his work, Elmer and Friends, the Colourful World of David McKee, opens at the museum on Monday, September 11. The exhibition was originally curated in 2019 to celebrate 30 years of Elmer the Patchwork Elephant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elmer is one of the most widely read children’s book series of all time, selling more than 10 million copies worldwide since the first book was first published in 1989. The series has been translated into more than 60 languages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elmer and Friends, the Colourful World of David McKee, opens at the Museum & Winter Gardens on Monday, September 11.

First stop in the free Sunderland exhibition is Elmer’s World, where visitors can walk through Elmer’s jungle encountering characters and stories along the way.

As well as illustrations from the Elmer series there will be original artwork from David’s other classics, plus the opportunity to visit the fancy dress costume shop featured in the legendary Mr Benn TV series and books.

To complement the exhibition, SMWG has organised an exciting family learning and participation programme, much of it is Elmer and David McKee related. But other family fun is also on offer in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First up is Trail of Rainbows from Monday, September 11 to Saturday, November 11, 10am-4pm. Can you find the objects around the Museum that are all the colours of the rainbow?

Elmer and Friends, the Colourful World of David McKee, opens at the Museum & Winter Gardens on Monday, September 11. Sunderland Echo image.

You can also look for little Elmer elephants hiding in the displays. Trails are £1 each and can be purchased from the museum shop. Return your completed trail to claim a prize sticker. Other events are either free or £1 per person.

Jo Cunningham, exhibitions, collections and archives manager at SMWG, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting this exhibition of much-loved children’s characters.

“David McKee created many of the most popular characters created for children’s books in recent years, and the exhibition will be as popular with mums, dads and carers as it will be with young visitors.

“Elmer’s appeal has proven to be timeless and universal, opening up conversations around diversity and self-acceptance.”