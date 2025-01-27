Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle is about to get a vibrant splash of creativity this winter.

Taking place on Thursday 27th February, The Happy Little Paint Along makes its much-anticipated debut at the newly refurbished Digital Newcastle.

This one-of-a-kind communal painting event is inspired by the legendary art instructor and TV icon, Bob Ross, whose calming presence and “happy little trees” have charmed generations of fans. Perfect for shaking off the winter blues and embracing the New Year with a fresh, creative perspective, this is an evening not to be missed.

After seven months of sold-out events at The Welly in Hull, where the paint-along has become a local highlight, The Happy Little Paint Along is hitting the road.

Brush away the winter blues: ‘The Happy Little Paint Along’ to celebrate Bob Ross in Newcastle.

Newcastle is the first city to host the event outside of East Yorkshire, and it’s set to be an unforgettable evening. Digital, an expansive venue known for its state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems and a newly installed giant video wall, is an inspired choice for an event that combines art, community, and fun.

Bob Ross, the beloved host of The Joy of Painting, became a cultural phenomenon through his accessible approach to art and his gentle, optimistic demeanour.

From 1983 to 1994, his television series taught millions of viewers to paint serene landscapes, often featuring his signature “happy little trees” and “almighty mountains.”

Beyond his technical instruction, Bob Ross offered a sense of calm and encouragement that made viewers feel capable of creating something beautiful – whether or not they picked up a paintbrush.

Today, Bob Ross remains a pop culture icon, celebrated for his soothing voice, unshakeable positivity, and the timeless appeal of his message: creativity is for everyone. The Happy Little Paint Along captures that same spirit, offering an evening of joy, inspiration, and artistic adventure.

What to Expect at ‘The Happy Little Paint Along’

Hosted by Daryl Jenkins, well-known presenter at Spark Radio and Radio One, the event invites participants to step into the world of Bob Ross. A classic episode of The Joy of Painting will be beamed onto Digital’s stunning video wall, serving as the guide for creating your own masterpiece.

Supplies, including paints, brushes, and canvases, are provided – all you need to bring is your enthusiasm and an open mind.

Doors open at 7pm to allow guests to settle in, grab a drink, and soak up the welcoming atmosphere.

Painting kicks off at 8pm, accompanied by soothing woodland sounds and lively vibes curated by Digital. Prizes will be awarded for the evening’s best efforts, as voted by our host, making it as entertaining as it is inspiring.

“Our goal with The Happy Little Paint Along is to bring people together for a night of creativity, connection, and lighthearted fun,” said a spokesperson for the event.

“Bob Ross’ message is more relevant than ever – that art is for everyone, and there are no mistakes, only happy accidents. After the success we’ve seen in Hull, we couldn’t be more excited to bring this event to Newcastle, and Digital is the perfect venue. Bring a friend, your family, or come solo to make new connections and discover the joy of painting. As Bob Ross would say, “Let’s get crazy!””

New Year, New Creative Adventures

The start of a new year is a time for fresh starts, new hobbies, and embracing opportunities. The Happy Little Paint Along offers the chance to do just that – to break free from winter’s monotony, try something new, and make your own masterpiece to take home. Whether you’re an experienced painter or someone who hasn’t picked up a brush since childhood, this event welcomes all skill levels.

With tickets priced at just £15 + booking fee, the evening promises an affordable and unforgettable experience. Spaces are limited, so early booking is highly recommended.

Event Details

- Date: February 27th, 2025

- Time: Doors open at 7pm; Painting begins at 8pm

- Location: Digital Newcastle

Tickets will be available via Eventim: https://www.eventim-light.com/uk/a/6526be0ae14ae106a8a9676e/e/677be6dcbe729a3612eccd93?lang=en

