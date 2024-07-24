Bruce Springsteen music to belt out from popular Sunderland venue... but not as you've ever heard it before!
Popular chorus singers from the Tyneside and Compass A Cappella choirs will be performing hits from The Boss and other big names in music at Seventeen Nineteen - Holy Trinity Church this Saturday.
Tickets for the Summer Concert, which begins at 7.30pm, are priced at £7 and are selling out fast ahead of the gig.
Both singing ensembles will present new songs from their ever-evolving repertoires, including hits by Take That, Queen and recent Sunderland visitor Bruce Springsteen, among others.
Located on Church Street East in Sunderland, this Grade I listed church provides the perfect setting for a summer evening of vocal harmonies. Tickets can be secured on the dedicated ticket hotline at: https://shorturl.at/46QBg
Musical director Susan Jones says she's keen to find tenors to complement the choir, but you don’t need to be a world class performer like opera legend Luciano Pavarotti. A good voice and enthusiasm are what matter most.
Susan said: “When we sing a cappella, our voices are the instruments, just like an orchestra. To achieve a full and rich sound, we need a certain number of voices and ranges in different sections. If you’re interested, come along, and say hello!”
For more details about joining the chorus call 0191 500 1647 or visit www.compassacapella.org.uk
The choirs sing a range of popular songs from across the decades from stars as wide ranging as Simon and Garfunkel, Elbow and Abba.
